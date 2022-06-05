97º

Suspect fires shots at deputy and his K9 in Rosedale Park, police say

Deputy and K9 were uninjured in the shooting

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect fired shots at a Bexar County Deputy and is K9 in Rosedale Park Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. as the deputy, who is in the gang unit, was training his K9.

Preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department states that the deputy heard shots fired and realized he was being shot at.

The deputy immediately called for help and park police were able to track down a man in the area who is believed to have fired the shots.

“He ran from police but was quickly tased. The man was under the influence of drugs and will be charged with evading arrest,” police said.

It’s still unclear if the man who ran from the police is the same person who fired the shots.

Police said they are planning to search the park for a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

