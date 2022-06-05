Man dies after being struck by two vehicles near Blanco Road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has died after being struck by two separate vehicles on San Antonio’s Northside.

The victim was walking in a crosswalk in the 11800 block of Parliament Drive near Blanco Road when he was struck by a 2016 Kia Forte around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The driver of the Kia immediately pulled over to render aid to the man.

As the driver of the Kia was helping the man, the driver of a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage struck the man a second time while making a left-hand turn onto Blanco Road.

Preliminary information from San Antonio police states that the driver of the Mitsubishi did not stop at the scene.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries just after midnight on Sunday.

Police said the Mitsubishi was located at a nearby apartment complex and the driver provided a statement to police.

The case remains under investigation and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.