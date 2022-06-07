‘New You’: Get healthy and get rewarded with the whole family this summer

There is a free program that shows your family how eat right and exercise.

SAN ANTONIO – Getting healthy can be intimidating--fitness, nutrition, blood pressure, BMI, glucose levels-- it’s hard to know where to start.

But you don’t have to do it alone.

The Fit Family Challenge has kicked off for the summer to give you all the tools you need to get started.

San Antonio Sports puts on this 12-week program with free fitness classes, health screenings and nutrition resources. Zumba, cardio fit, yoga and kid fit classes are offered at seven different locations in the underserved areas of the city. Virtual classes are also offered.

You can earn points for attending the classes, screenings and special events. Those points earn you swag, gift cards and even cash.

Sign up here!

Also on KSAT.com: