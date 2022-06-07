Shopping for Father’s Day? These top-rated products are on sale

June means sizzling temperatures and hot sales, especially on products dads or grads can appreciate.

SAN ANTONIO –

“This year, Father’s Day falls on June 19, and we’re already seeing sales on traditional gifts for dads, like smartwatches and fitness trackers, as well as power tools,” said Samantha Gordon, shopping editor for Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices on many of its top tested products all year, so it knows when they are priced at a discount. Here are some on sale right now.

The DeWalt Cordless Drill DCD701F2 is a CR “best buy” and is now $143 at Amazon. Consumer Repoerts said this drill is very powerful and capable of driving even the largest screws.

And if dad has a green thumb outside, now he can continue gardening year-round when he’s inside with the AeroGarden Harvest 360 Countertop Garden on sale for $130 at AeroGarden.

As for new dads and moms just getting started, Consumer Reports says June is a great month to score deals on strollers.

The Chicco Bravo Trio Stroller is a CR “best buy” priced at $400 at Amazon, BuyBuyBaby, and Walmart.

Next, you can keep up your curb appeal with an electric string trimmer that won’t require you to pay $4.50 or more for gas power. The EGO Battery-Powered String Trimmer is a CR “best buy” and is now $179 at Amazon and Lowe’s.

“Around the end of June, you’ll start to see July 4th sales kick off at all the major retailers, and you can expect big savings on big-ticket items, like large appliances and mattresses,” Gordon said.

The Bosch Ascenta Dishwasher SHX3AR75UC is a CR “best buy” priced at $699.

If you plan to spend time outdoors, don’t forget to stock up on sunscreen and insect repellent. June is the right time to do that because many of those products go on sale.

