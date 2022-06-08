100º

San Antonio Education Partnership competition offers $30,000 in scholarships

Artwork submitted should highlight San Antonio community initiatives

Emily Schmalstieg

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio Education Partnership is hosting an artwork competition celebrating students who plan to make a difference in the community.

Applicants are expected to showcase their vision and how they plan to serve the San Antonio community post graduation through art. Artwork can include photography, poetry, paintings, illustrations, digital art, spoken word, and original music compositions, according to San Antonio Education Partnership.

The scholarship is open to students enrolled in the fall 2022 semester at one of the following institutions: San Antonio College, Palo Alto College, Northwest Vista College, Northeast Lakeview College, St. Phillip’s College, Texas A&M SA, UTSA, UT Health San Antonio, Trinity University, St. Mary’s University, Our Lady of the Lake University, The University of the Incarnate Word.

The ten scholarship recipients will each be awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Winning projects will be showcased at the San Antonio Education Partnership’s annual luncheon, a news release said.

The deadline to submit scholarship applications and artwork is July 1. Winners will be notified by Aug. 1.

If you would like to apply submit your application, click here.

