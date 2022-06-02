KSAT Insiders share messages of support for Uvalde community

To learn that the lives of 19 children and two adults ended after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Uvalde is heartbreaking.
Our South Texas community is in a time of mourning and healing, and we know there’s little comfort words may bring to those affected. But all of us at KSAT 12 — including our viewers and readers and members of KSAT Insider — want you to know that we’re here for you.
Below, are some of the messages KSAT Insiders wrote to the affected families and the Uvalde community. You’re also able to leave a comment on this article if it’s helpful to communicate your thoughts and feelings during this time. Know that we’ll be reading them.
Editor’s Note: Some of the above messages have been edited for grammar, brevity and/or clarity.