KSAT Insiders share messages of support for Uvalde community

Candles are lit at the memorial site for the Robb Elementary School shooting victims in Uvalde. Photos are courtesy of KSAT photographer Bill Caldera.

To learn that the lives of 19 children and two adults ended after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Uvalde is heartbreaking.

Our South Texas community is in a time of mourning and healing, and we know there’s little comfort words may bring to those affected. But all of us at KSAT 12 — including our viewers and readers and members of KSAT Insider — want you to know that we’re here for you.

Below, are some of the messages KSAT Insiders wrote to the affected families and the Uvalde community. You’re also able to leave a comment on this article if it’s helpful to communicate your thoughts and feelings during this time. Know that we’ll be reading them.

“While we cannot be there physically with you during this difficult time. Please know we are with you in spirit, are grieving with you and are praying for your peace and comfort.” KSAT Insider Sharon

“There will NEVER be justification or a way to understand what happened... It’s up to you and I and the rest of the country to come together and realize we are better than this.” KSAT Insider Phillip

“I am so sorry for the loss of your precious child. I hope in the days, months and years to come that you find peace dealing with this ordeal… My family and I mourn with you and will keep each of you in our prayers.” KSAT Insider Lorraine

“My family and I are thinking of each and every one of you and hope that God gives you the strength to get through this. God bless you!” KSAT Insider Erika

“Do not self-isolate. Reach out for help whether you need love, a hug or to be listened to… Live in the moment with your loved ones in front of you. They also need you.” KSAT Insider Christine

“We cannot even begin to know your heartbreak from losing your angels. The two teachers who protected those little ones to their last breath are heroes. Know that as a state and nation, we are praying that God will carry you during this horrible time.” KSAT Insider Yvonne

“I wake up thinking of this tragedy every second of each day that goes by. Their faces will forever be engraved in my mind. They are angels now and will always watch over you… We love you, stay strong” KSAT Insider Lucero

“I am grieving and crying alongside you and lifting you in prayer and love… Sending all of the Uvalde community heartfelt condolences, hugs and love.” KSAT Insider Nelda

“I’m a retired law enforcement professional with over 45 years of experience, and I cry at the thought of all of the innocence lost. Your babies — our babies — deserved better. We failed them in a horrific fashion… I’m so sorry for your loss.” KSAT Insider Kevin

“Our hearts and prayers in New Braunfels are certainly with you, and more importantly — we won’t forget your losses. We will strive to obtain action from government officials.” KSAT Insider Kim

“Our Father in heaven I ask you to please guide these families and heal their hearts.” KSAT Insider Rosemary

“Stay strong. We are here for you! Don’t lose faith in God 🙏🏾. My heart is with you all.” KSAT Insider Tamme

“Hearts don’t heal once broken, but Faith and the knowledge that eventually you will be reunited with your loved ones can be of some comfort. Worldwide love is directed to you.” KSAT Insider Frieda

Editor’s Note: Some of the above messages have been edited for grammar, brevity and/or clarity.