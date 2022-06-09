SAPD: Police cruiser slams into tow truck at site of rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A single-vehicle rollover crash turned into more after a police cruiser slammed into a tow truck parked at the scene, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday near the access road of Loop 410 and Summit Parkway on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver of a Mazda sport utility vehicle for an unknown reason rolled over while trying to turn onto the access road of Loop 410. That’s when, police say, a tow truck who had responded to another vehicle across the freeway stopped to try and help.

Police said a female officer however drove into the tow truck, sustaining minor injuries. She was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Mazda, a woman, said she still hasn’t been able to find her dog -- a chihuahua-box terrier mix -- since the crash.

SAPD said the area had to be closed down as emergency crews worked. The lanes have now reopened.

Authorities did not say exactly why the Mazda rolled over.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.