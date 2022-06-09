Suspect towing a jet ski almost struck Bulverde officer, ran way from police, affidavit states

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after Bulverde police said he almost struck an officer while driving with a jet ski in tow.

Noah Medrano was arrested on Wednesday and charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the incident on Friday started in the area of Highway 281 and Borgfield Drive.

The officer heard the dispatcher talk about a burglary of a vehicle in progress, and the suspect vehicle was towing a jet ski.

The officer then saw a vehicle that matched the description driving south on Highway 281. The officer parked his vehicle on a turning lane, got out, pointed a gun at the people in the suspect vehicle, and told them to get out.

The driver, identified as Medrano, turned the wheel and moved up slowly to the officer, the affidavit states.

The officer “continued to order the suspects out of the vehicle, but they were not obeying the commands,” the affidavit states.

The driver then turned the wheel to the right and sped toward the officer, police said.

He jumped out of the way, and the vehicle’s tire almost hit his left leg, the affidavit states.

The officer fired his gun at the vehicle, hitting a back tire. The suspect vehicle took off southbound on Highway 281, which started the chase.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop near Bulverde Road due to a flat tire, and Medrano bailed from the car and ran off, police said.

Three men who were also in the vehicle remained at the scene and were questioned by police. One of them said that they were at Canyon Lake, but after they left, he fell asleep because he was intoxicated, the affidavit states.

He claimed that he did not know about the theft.

The affidavit did not say exactly what, if anything, the suspect stole.

Medrano was arrested Wednesday. His bond is set at $105,000.

