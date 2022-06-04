Three in custody, fourth on the run after vehicle burglary in Bulverde, police say

BULVERDE, Texas – Three people are in custody, and police are still looking for a fourth person after a vehicle burglary turned into a police shooting in far north Bexar County.

San Antonio police said Bulverde PD officers were investigating the vehicle burglary when they got word that the suspects were heading south on Highway 281 toward San Antonio just after 6 p.m. Friday.

When Bulverde police caught up to the suspects at Borgfeld Drive, they conducted a traffic stop. An officer approached the truck, and the driver revved the engine and tried running over the officer, police said.

The Bulverde PD officer then fired a shot, hitting a tire on the vehicle, officials said.

The suspects took off and bailed out at Highway 281 and Bulverde Road.

Police were able to bring three people into custody and continue looking for one more person who was in the vehicle.

Officers say the suspects will likely face attempted aggravated assault charges. San Antonio police are aiding in the investigation.

No one was injured.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.