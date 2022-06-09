Two Texas brothers arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers during capitol insurrection

Rioters shout at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol played out for the world to see. But the House committee investigating the attack believes a more chilling story has yet to be told. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON D.C. – Two Texas brothers have been arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers during the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brian Jackson, 47, and his brother, Adam Jackson, 42, who are both from Katy, have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses, according to a press release from the FBI.

Court documents reveal that the Jacksons were involved in assaulting a line of police officers around 5 p.m. on the day of the riot just outside the tunnel area of the lower west entrance of the capitol building.

“Brian Jackson hurled a flagpole at officers. Adam Jackson hurled a large red or orange object at officers and then charged at the line of officers with what appeared to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield,” according to court documents.

Ad

“Adam got a g--damned shield, stole it from the f---- popo,” Brian said in a video posted to his Facebook account.

He also “unsent” multiple social media messages that bragged about his participation in the riot, in addition to asking others to delete videos and messages he had previously sent, the FBI said.

The agency’s press release states that Adam sent messages to another person four days after the insurrection and said he planned to return to Washington for the inauguration. That person asked Adam if he brought the riot shield home with him and Adam responded “no, we left them. Cost to much to ship home lol.”

More than 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the insurrection, according to the press release. More than 250 of those people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Ad

Related: