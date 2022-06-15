Silver Alert: SAPD searching for elderly man missing since Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help locating an elderly man who has been missing since Tuesday.
Brian Robert Messitt, 75, was last seen at 5 a.m. driving a white 2012 Subaru Legacy with license plate number KXR692.
His last known location was in the 11000 block of Interstate 35 N.
Messitt has a diagnosed medical condition. He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Messitt is right-handed, has straight ear-top-length hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a circle on it, cargo shorts and a bucket hat.
If you have any information about this missing elderly please contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.