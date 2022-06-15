Driver killed in South Side crash likely fell asleep at the wheel, police say

Police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel, then nearly wrapped his car around a tree.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver who was killed in a crash on the South Side early Wednesday morning most likely fell asleep at the wheel.

They say a man who was leaving work at the nearby Toyota plant just after 6:30 a.m. noticed the wreckage along S. Zarzamora near Hunters Pond and called 911.

That person later told officers he recognized the car as belonging to one of his co-workers.

“They had just finished their work shift. We believe they have a 12-hour work shift, and (were) just heading home at the end of the day,” said Sgt. Jose Garay, with the San Antonio Police Department.

Firefighters worked to cut the driver out of the car, but it was too late. He died from his injuries. (KSAT 12 News)

When officers found the car, it was nearly wrapped around a tree.

They say it does not appear any other vehicles were involved, that the driver simply lost control and left the roadway.

“We suspect that he might have been just tired, just tired at the end of his shift. Just going home. That’s it,” Garay said.

Firefighters used tools in an attempt to cut the driver free from the wreckage.

Still, there was nothing anyone could do to save him.

At last check, police were still working to notify the man’s family, but they say he was 39 years old.

While they investigated the crash, police shut down the northbound side of S. Zarzamora in that area for at least two hours.