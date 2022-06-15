Driver killed after veering off road, crashing into tree on South Side

San Antonio police respond to a crash on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, on south Zarzamora Street near Hunters Pond.

A man who had just left work at the Toyota plant was killed after he crashed his car on a South Side street, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on South Zarzamora Street near Hunters Pond, which is south of Loop 410.

Police said that the driver went off the road and struck a tree. A co-worker driving by noticed the crash and called the police.

The driver was pronounced dead, and he has not been identified.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but they said he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

