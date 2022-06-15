Murder suspect from Louisiana, jail escapee from Missouri captured in San Antonio, feds say

Louisiana murder suspect Brandon Clark and Missouri jail escapee Lance Stephens were each caught in San Antonio on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured two out-of-state suspects, including a man accused of murder and a jail escapee, separately in San Antonio on Tuesday, the agency announced.

One of those suspects, 22-year-old Brandon Clark, was wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is located near New Orleans.

Federal authorities said Clark was wanted for murder after he “shot a man in cold blood and left him for dead” last month.

The suspect left Louisiana for Texas but was captured on Tuesday morning at a home in the 900 block of Westleaf Street, near Pinn Road on San Antonio’s west side.

He is currently being held at the Bexar County Jail while awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

“Tracking down and apprehending violent fugitives is often dangerous and life-threatening,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said in a news release. “But despite the danger, our deputies and task force officers take every precaution to ensure that even the most violent fugitive is safely brought to justice.”

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Lance Stephens, who escaped from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office jail in Cassville, Missouri earlier this month.

Authorities said Stephens escaped with two other inmates. While those inmates were captured, Stephens remained at large and fled to Texas, a news release states.

In the evening, he was arrested at a hotel in the 6500 block of West Military Drive, near Highway 90 on the West Side.

Authorities said he is also facing federal charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

He is currently being held at the Karnes County Detention Facility while awaiting extradition to Missouri.

