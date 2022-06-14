Attorney representing family of teen fatally shot by SAPD holds news conference

A.J. Hernandez, 13, was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer.

SAN ANTONIO – Attorney Lee Merritt and the family of 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by San Antonio police will host a virtual press conference Tuesday.

AJ Hernandez Jr. was shot and killed by San Antonio police on June 3 on the city’s West Side.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the teen was driving a stolen car that rammed into a police cruiser in the 5100 block of War Cloud Street.

McManus said officers were attempting to stop the stolen vehicle, but it instead sped up and crashed.

The chief said a second officer shot once at the vehicle, hitting Andre once in the abdomen. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Family members said they want answers from police because they don’t feel it was necessary for the officer to open fire on their loved one. But McManus said the officer feared for the life of his comrade because he thought the vehicle would injure him.

Merritt is expected to announce the following at the news conference:

Ad