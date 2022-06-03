Officer shoots suspect after he rams patrol car while trying to flee, SAPD Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer responding to a call for a shooting on the city’s West Side shot and wounded a suspect attempting to flee after they rammed their patrol car early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 1:30 a.m. to the 4900 block of War Horse Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, when the officer arrived a red vehicle backed up and T-boned the officer’s patrol car while trying to flee.

McManus said the officer shot one time at the vehicle, hitting the suspect once in the abdomen. The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery.

No other injuries were reported.

The police chief did not identify the officer or say what charges the suspect now faces.

The officer will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.