Homicide investigators looking for person who shot, killed 16-year-old girl

Naveah Martinez found dead in back seat of stolen car, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Police blocked off a section of War Horse Street where they found the victim dead in a car. (21 Pro , KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Homicide detectives are working to find the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in a Southwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to several calls about gunshots in the 5100 block of War Horse and found the victim, identified as Naveah Martinez, dead in the back seat of a car.

Police said the vehicle where they found her body, shortly after 12:30 a.m., was stolen.

They took two people into custody at the scene who they described as witnesses.

Someone left a single red rose in honor of the victim, just steps away from blood stains on the ground. (KSAT 12 News)

It was unclear whether Martinez was the intended target of the shooting.

However, officers said it appeared the violence stemmed from something that happened earlier at a nearby location.

They did not offer details on that earlier incident.

By daylight, someone had left a single red rose on the sidewalk in honor of the victim, just a few feet away from a large blood stain.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation, although they are handling it as a murder case.

