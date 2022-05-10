79º

Girl found shot dead in back seat of stolen car, police say

2 people being questioned as witnesses

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

San Antonio police are questioning two people as witnesses in the shooting death of a juvenile in a Southwest Side neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two people as witnesses in the shooting death of a juvenile in a Southwest side neighborhood.

Officers who were answering a call about shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday found the victim, a girl, in the back seat of what they say was a stolen car.

The car was found in the 5100 block of War Horse.

Officers at the scene said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from something that happened earlier at a different location.

However, they did not offer details of that incident or give the victim’s specific age.

It was not clear right away whether she was the intended target of the shooting.

Police said they had detained two people and planned to question them about the case.

