SAPD: Man shot in arm in parking lot of West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a West Side apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the Vista Meadows Apartments in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Culebra Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim had pulled into the parking lot of the apartment complex to visit someone when a white sedan pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

The man was shot in the arm and was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said there is no description of the suspects other than them being in a white sedan. The suspects fled and have not been found.

Authorities say no one at the apartment complex claimed to know the victim. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.