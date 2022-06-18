Pair arrested in drug bust at home in West Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were arrested after deputies busted a drug distribution operation in West Bexar County on Friday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Mendez, 28, and Ruben Zambrano, 38, were taken into custody.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Friday executed a search warrant at a home in the 6900 block of Martinique Drive, not far from Highway 90 and Military Drive.

BCSO says as deputies were approaching the residence, Mendez was getting in a vehicle to leave. Deputies detained her and found 5 THC vape pens on the front seat, authorities said.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found 1.2 pounds of marijuana and 47 additional vape pens in the trunk.

BCSO said through the course of executing the search warrant they found a total of 13.4 pounds of marijuana, 2.2 pounds of hash oil, 1.2 ounces of cocaine, 2.9 grams of methamphetamine, a shotgun and $16,757 in cash.

Cash found at drug bust in West Bexar County (Photo Courtesy: BCSO)

Zambrano was arrested in the kitchen without incident.

Zambrano and Mendez now face charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a first degree felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver over 400 grams, another first degree felony, possession of a controlled substance a third degree felony and possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, also a third degree felony.