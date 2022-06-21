Trial begins for man accused of killing 3-year-old child in 2017 highway shooting

A man accused of killing a three-year-old boy in 2017 will finally go to trial this week.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing a three-year-old boy in 2017 will finally go to trial this week.

Eric Treviño is facing a capital murder charge in this case.

He was arrested a little over a month after he allegedly fired a shot at the Blancas family’s car on Nov. 7, 2017.

Two small children were riding in the car, including three-year-old Rene Blancas Jr. who was hit by the gunfire and died days before his fourth birthday.

Treviño’s arrest came after police said they had strong evidence against him thanks to a tip.

At the time of his arrest, Treviño had five felony warrants that were unrelated to the shooting and has since added more felonies on his record.

In 2018, he and two other prisoners escaped the Bexar County jail but were caught soon after.

Almost five years since the shooting, the Blancas family is looking for justice.

Jury selection took place Tuesday in the 437th District Court with testimony to begin on Wednesday.

The prosecution is not seeking the death penalty in this case, so if Treviño is found guilty he will automatically be sentenced to life in prison.

