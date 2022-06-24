97º

Texas AG Ken Paxton sends staff home to celebrate fall of Roe v. Wade, says he’ll make it an annual agency holiday

‘Praise the Lord. Abortion is now illegal in Texas.’

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on April 26, 2022. (Eric Lee For The Texas Tribune, Eric Lee For The Texas Tribune)

SAN ANTONIO – After a landmark decision from the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday ended the constitutional protection of the right to an abortion, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that he’s sending all agency staff home early and moving to make the day an annual agency holiday.

“SCOTUS just overruled Roe & Casey, ending one of the most morally & legally corrupt eras in US history. Praise the Lord. Abortion is now illegal in Texas. And today I’m closing my office—and making it an annual holiday—as a memorial to the 70 million lives lost bc of abortion.”

In Texas, the ruling triggers a previously passed state law that in 30 days will “ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization, except in rare cases to save the life of a pregnant patient or prevent ‘substantial impairment of major bodily function,’” according to the Texas Tribune.

In an internal email obtained by Quorum Report editor Scott Braddock, an AG staffer wrote in an email to “All [Office of Attorney General] Employees” that Paxton “is closing all OAG offices today at noon. Going forward, today will be an annual agency holiday.”

“Because all OAG offices will be closed, employees must plan not to work after noon,” the email reads.

Paxton is up for re-election in November against Democratic candidate Rochelle Garza.

Garza wrote on Twitter Friday that “Ken Paxton celebrates while millions of women across the country are losing their constitutional right to an abortion. Shameful.”

Paxton has faced controversy since being elected.

According to the Texas Tribune: “Paxton was indicted for felony securities fraud charges several months after he first became attorney general in 2015. In 2020, the FBI began investigating him over claims by former deputies that he abused his office to help a wealthy donor. He has denied wrongdoing in both cases.”

