Reward offered for man who threatened Walmart employee during robbery

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at a Walmart.

The incident occurred at 11:39 a.m. on June 18 at the Walmart located at 918 Bandera Road.

The man attempted to take items from the store without paying. He then threatened to shoot a Wal-Mart employee who tried to stop him, though no weapon was seen, according to police.

The suspect left Walmart, fleeing on foot into the woods.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.