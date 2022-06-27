96º

Two teenagers arrested after drive-by shooting in Seguin, police say

Both teens are from Seguin

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seguin, Crime, Drive By Shooting
LEFT: Pablo Salaz, 17. RIGHT: Luis Leandro, 18. (Seguin Police Department)

SEGUIN, Texas – Two teenagers have been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a drive-by shooting in Seguin.

Pablo Salaz, 17, and Luis Leandro, 18, were arrested Saturday after a drive-by shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Mitchel Avenue, according to the Seguin Police Department.

A 57-year-old woman who was inside the home was shot in the abdomen. She was taken to SAMMC for her injuries and her current condition is unknown.

Several other people were inside the home and police believe someone other than the victim was the intended target.

Seguin police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, shortly after the shooting.

Both teens, who are from Seguin, were booked in Guadalupe County Jail where they are each being held on $750,000 bonds.

“Further criminal charges will be filed with the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office for prosecution at a later date,” Seguin police said.

The case is still under investigation.

