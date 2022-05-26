Seguin High School student arrested after making terroristic threat, district says

Joel Plascencia was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat against Seguin High School, Seguin police said.

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin High School student was arrested Wednesday after making a terroristic threat about bringing a weapon to campus, school district officials confirmed.

The 19-year-old student was taken into custody at his home at about 11 p.m., Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said in a statement.

Seguin police identified the student as Joel Plascencia — he is legally an adult by age. He was charged with one count of terroristic threat.

Police said Plascencia told students he was going to bring an AK-47 to school and admitted to an administrator that he said it.

“Based upon the investigation, students and staff were not in danger at any time and no other students were associated with the comments made by the student,” Hoffmann said.

Seguin P.D. said administrators told Plascencia to stop making those comments but he continued and was consequently banned from all campuses for the remainder of the school year and the threats were reported to the police.

The threat came one day after Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” Hoffmann said. “Parents and students need to know that any threatening statements or comments, even if said in jest, will be taken seriously and investigated. Law enforcement will be contacted and appropriate disciplinary measures will be followed.”

Hoffmann said there would be increased law enforcement in and around Seguin ISD schools through the last day of school on June 2.

“Any threat made that causes or places the public in fear of imminent serious bodily injury is a serious matter, and will be investigated to the fullest extent by the Seguin Police Department,” the agency posted on social media.

Seguin police said any suspicious activity, alarming social media postings, or concerning comments in Seguin should be reported by calling 830-379-2123.

“Students are encouraged to tell an adult if they hear or see something that is out of the ordinary or may pose a threat,” Hoffmann said. “Be vigilant.”

