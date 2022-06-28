Altercation leads to shooting outside NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot outside a Northwest Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 4:40 a.m. to the Lafayette Place HOA in the 7500 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man in his 20s was shot during an altercation in front of the complex. The victim then went to his parent’s apartment, where he called for help, police said.

Authorities say a witness told them as many as four people were seen fleeing the scene. A reason for the altercation however, was not given.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover. His name has not been released.

SAPD also did not give a description of a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing, police said.