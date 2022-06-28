Woman killed in overnight shooting on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot and killed on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just after midnight to the 220 block of Woley Drive, not far from Culebra Road and St. Mary’s University after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the woman in her 30s was walking down the street with her boyfriend when a white Chrysler did a U-turn and pulled up alongside her. That’s when, police say, the driver, who the victim knew, began to discuss some business they were involved in.

Police said that’s when the victim saw a gun and warned her boyfriend. The suspect fired at the woman, striking her in the back and also grazing her face, SAPD said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the suspect fled after the shooting. They have not been found. They boyfriend was not hurt in the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.