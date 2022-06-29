78º

LIVE

Local News

Dinosaurs will stomp into San Antonio in August at Jurassic Quest

Traveling exhibition returns to San Antonio in August

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, San Antonio, KSATKids
Jurassic Quest (Jurassic Quest)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is about to go to the dinosaurs as a popular exhibit returns to Alamo City.

Dinosaurs will roar inside the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, located at 3201 E Houston Street near the AT&T Center, from Aug. 12-14.

Adventurers will be able to ride dinosaurs, dig for fossils, meet baby dinos, walk with dinosaurs and discover secrets of ancient underwater sea dwellers — including a 50-foot megalodon.

Jurassic Quest is a self-guided tour and the average length attendees spend exploring is roughly 2-3 hours.

More than 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs will fill the halls at this touring exhibition.

Ticket prices vary by age and time of day you plan to attend and start at $19 for senior standard admission. Adult and child tickets both start at $22. Children younger than 2 are free.

Popular time slots have been known to sell out for previous exhibitions.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email