Local student artists showcase creative works in exhibit at Say Si

An art showcase currently taking place in San Antonio is highlighting area student's work in photography, painting and more.

SAN ANTONIO – The arts nonprofit Say Si is hosting its annual senior thesis showcase starting Friday, and a local artist is sharing how the program helped her succeed.

“This show talks about ourselves and how we express ourselves,” said Elena Fernandez, a senior student artist.

The showcase called Unravelled is filled with photography, paintings and installations.

Fernandez is one of the students in the Say Si program. Her artwork will be displayed at the nonprofit’s facility along South Brazos Street starting Friday night.

“Say Si got me more comfortable in expressing myself,” Fernandez said.

A majority of the students who participate in this program don’t have art classes accessible to them, so Say Si helps them learn along the way.

“I’ve learned many different mediums. I worked with wood. I worked with yarn,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez will be attending the University of Chicago on a four-year scholarship. She thanks Say Si for helping her become a leader and the opportunities.

“It’s important to create a safe community and allow others to express themselves and to know it’s OK to express themselves as well,” Fernandez said.

