Children try to save mom who died after drowning in backyard pool in Katy

KATY – The children of a woman who drowned in a backyard pool in Katy tried to save her and performed CPR, according to law enforcement.

Fort Bend sheriff’s deputies told KPRC that they responded along with emergency medical services to a home in the 22900 block of Roberts Run Road at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, they found a woman in her late 30s unconscious outside the pool.

Deputies told KPRC that the woman’s children found her in the pool and began performing CPR along with other family members and neighbors who rushed to help.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

The drowning is still under investigation.