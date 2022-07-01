San Antonio to celebrate, honor military with Armed Forces River Parade on Saturday

On Saturday at 11 a.m. is the Armed Forces River Parade, a free patriotic parade dedicated to the men and women who serve in all branches of the military.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Walk will be filled with floats decorated in red, white and blue on Saturday for the Armed Forces River Parade.

The free, patriotic parade dedicated to the men and women serving in all branches of the military will begin at 11 a.m., starting at the International Center at 203 S. St. Mary’s St.

The parade is approximately 40 minutes in length, officials said.

Nineteen patriotic-themed floats will celebrate our men and women in the armed services.

If you have any questions about the parade, click here.

View a map of the parade route below:

2022 Armed Forces River Parade route map. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

