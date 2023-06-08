Where to celebrate the Fourth of July, watch fireworks in San Antonio and the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – Let freedom ring — Fourth of July fireworks are back this year!
Last year, many public displays were canceled due to the extreme drought conditions. Thankfully, we’ve had a lot more rain this year and drought conditions have vastly improved in the San Antonio area.
The Independence Day holiday falls on a Tuesday this year but celebrations begin the weekend before.
Many of the area parks and suburbs have planned Fourth of July parades, races, food events, live music and of course, fireworks for this year’s holiday.
San Antonio’s event at Woodlawn Lake will also return this year, starting at 11 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Here’s a list of places to see fireworks, from San Antonio to the Hill Country. This list will be updated as more places, cities and suburbs announce events.
- Boerne: On Sunday, July 2, Boerne will celebrate with a patriotic concert in Main Plaza at 7 p.m. The city’s Independence Day fireworks show will be held on July 4 at about 9:15 p.m. at Boerne City Park.
- Fredericksburg: The “Texas 4th of July Parade” will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. There will be a free patriotic program immediately following the parade at Marktplatz in the 100 block of West Main Street. A band and patriotic messages will begin at about 11:30 a.m. The city’s fireworks show at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park starts at 9:30 p.m. with viewing areas inside the park and at the Gillespie County Fair Grounds. (Bring your lawn chairs.)
- Helotes: The City of Helotes will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3, at the Helotes Festival Grounds, at 12210 Leslie Road. Gates will be open to the public at 4 p.m. and general admission and parking will be free. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.
- Kerrville: The “Fourth on the River” celebration with a concert and vendors is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, in Louise Hays Park at 202 Thompson Drive with the “largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country” at 9:30 p.m.
- Leon Valley: The city’s events will start at 7:30 a.m. with the Pioneer Firecracker 5K run/walk at 6828 Poss Road on Tuesday, July 4, and continue with its 29th annual parade at 7 p.m. Then, at Raymond Rimkus Park, located at 6440 Evers Road, food truck vendors will be open from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Spazmatics will perform followed by a fireworks display.
- San Marcos: The city will have its annual SummerFest fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4. City officials say the parking lots of the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, City Park or Bobcat Stadium provide great views of the fireworks display which is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m.
- Schertz: The “4th of July Jubilee” starts with a 5K and parade on the morning of Tuesday, July 4. The parade is slated to start at 9:30 a.m., and a kids’ carnival will open at 11 a.m. at Thulemeyer Park. Live music starts at 6 p.m. at Pickrell Park. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. at Pickrell/Thulemeyer Park. For more information and to buy tickets to watch the fireworks from the city pool, click here.
- SeaWorld San Antonio: The marine and amusement park will have three fireworks shows for Independence Day. Displays are scheduled nightly at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. A Selena tribute band will perform throughout the holiday weekend. For tickets, click here.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The amusement park’s fireworks show will run nightly from Sunday, July 2 to Tuesday, July 4.
- Woodlawn Lake: The San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio will hold its Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The free event will include food trucks, vendors, live music and carnival games. The night will culminate with a fireworks show.
