Where to celebrate the Fourth of July, watch fireworks in San Antonio and the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – Let freedom ring — Fourth of July fireworks are back this year!

Last year, many public displays were canceled due to the extreme drought conditions. Thankfully, we’ve had a lot more rain this year and drought conditions have vastly improved in the San Antonio area.

The Independence Day holiday falls on a Tuesday this year but celebrations begin the weekend before.

Many of the area parks and suburbs have planned Fourth of July parades, races, food events, live music and of course, fireworks for this year’s holiday.

San Antonio’s event at Woodlawn Lake will also return this year, starting at 11 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Here’s a list of places to see fireworks, from San Antonio to the Hill Country. This list will be updated as more places, cities and suburbs announce events.

