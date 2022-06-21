Certain fireworks restricted in Bexar County due to drought conditions

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Commissioners have issued an order restricting certain fireworks.

The order is effective until July 18, unless drought conditions improve sooner.

The order prohibits the sale and use of fireworks classified as “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins.”

Violations of the order are considered a Class C misdemeanor with fines not to exceed $500.

Other fireworks can still be legally sold and used only in unincorporated areas of Bexar County.

The county is also encouraging residents to make sure any spent fireworks are properly extinguished and disposed of.

“Fires often happen after fireworks were used,” Fire Marshal Chris Lopez said in a press release. “The family has gone to bed and the smoldering debris reignites in the trash can. Please make sure to thoroughly soak your fireworks debris in a bucket of water.”

Fireworks safety tips from the Bexar County Fire Marshal. (Bexar County Fire Marshal)

The County Fire Marshal also reminds people to only purchase fireworks from licensed vendors and said only adults should handle fireworks and that children should be kept at a safe distance.

Ad

It’s recommended that you keep a water hose or bucket of water nearby and accessible when you’re popping fireworks.

Fireworks safety tips from the Bexar County Fire Marshal. (Bexar County Fire Marshal)

Read the order from the Bexar County Commissioners:

Also on KSAT: