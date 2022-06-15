San Antonio’s Fourth of July Celebration returns to Woodlawn Lake Park in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio will once again celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a festival and fireworks at Woodlawn Lake Park.

The Official City of San Antonio H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration is a free event put on by the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The day’s events include the following:

9 - 10 a.m.: Water aerobics class presented by the San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department at the Woodlawn Lake Park Public Pool.

10 a.m.- Noon: Free Zumba class inside the gym. Participants will check in outside the gym before entering the class.

11 am. - 2 p.m.: Children’s activities will be set up near the playground under the pavilion with programming provided by the Little Read Wagon and H-E-B.

11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Carnival, food trucks, live music. Local food trucks and vendors will serve hot BBQ, Burgers, Hot-Dogs, Tacos, Aguas Frescas, snow cones, and cold drinks. Carnival games will also be available for the duration of the event.

5 p.m.: Welcome Salute , presented by H-E-B, kicks off the evening program featuring Bexar County Commissioners, and San Antonio City Council members.

7:30 - 9 p.m.: The U.S. Air Force Band of the West performance.

9 p.m.: Fireworks display over Woodlawn Lake

Overnight camping is not allowed at Woodlawn Lake Park. The park is also an alcohol-free environment.

Attendees are urged to bring their own trash bags or find appropriate receptacles to dispose of trash and recyclables.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation also recommends that people bring the following:

Lawn chairs and blankets for seating

Reusable water bottles

Sunscreen

Umbrellas and/or hats for sun protection

Trash bags for trash and recycling

“The Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park is one of our favorite San Antonio traditions,” said Mary Jane Verette, President & CEO of The San Antonio Parks Foundation. “It is an honor and a privilege to be part of such a historical day for The City of San Antonio year after year!

Ad

File: The U.S. Air Force Band of the West performs at The Official City of San Antonio Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park. (San Antonio Parks Foundation)

Also on KSAT: