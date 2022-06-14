Comal County to restrict certain fireworks due to drought conditions

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Due to extreme drought conditions, Comal County is restricting the use of certain fireworks.

Comal County Commissioners adopted an order Tuesday that bans “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins” in unincorporated areas of Comal County.

The order goes into effective June 24, a news release said.

“We don’t want to limit what can be sold or used during upcoming celebrations,” said Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde. “Due to the extreme drought and severe fire danger the county is experiencing and for the safety of our citizens and their property, we are restricting the sale and use of rockets with sticks and missiles with fins until the drought conditions no longer exist.”

A violation of the order is considered a Class C misdemeanor. The order remains in effect until the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions no longer exist in Comal County.

For more information about the order, contact the Comal County Fire Marshal’s office at 830-643-3748 or click here.

According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which is used to determine forest fire potential, Comal County comes in at 650. The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.

