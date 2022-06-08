Aquifer falls to lowest level since early 2015

Our current dry spell and heat wave, combined with pumping season are taking its toll on the Edwards Aquifer. As of Wednesday, the aquifer, measured at the J-17 well, dropped below 640 feet for the first time since early 2015. The 10-day average, which is used to trigger restrictions, still sits above the 640 foot mark. However, it is forecast to drop below that threshold soon.

What Does This Mean For You?

This can be a bit confusing. Here’s how it breaks down:

In short, if you are a pumper or a permit holder within the Edwards Aquifer Authority, then Stage 3 restrictions are likely around that corner. All industrial, municipal, and agricultural permits are reduced by 35% of their authorized amount. During Stage 2, the permits are reduced by 30%. This is in an effort to sustain spring flows in times of drought. This includes municipal water utilities likes SAWS, Alamo Heights, and New Braunfels. However...

If you are a SAWS customer, then not much changes. Due to the fact that SAWS has diversified its water portfolio, they have the supplies to be able to make up for the EAA permit cutbacks. A San Antonio city ordinance allows us to remain in Stage 2 in this situation. A similar scenario occurred back the drought years of 2013-2014, with the aquifer dropping below 630′ at one point. Stage 3 restrictions were never utilized.

SAWS does want everyone to take Stage 2 restrictions seriously. This calls for once-a-week irrigation watering on your assigned day. Now that everyone has had time to get used to the rules, enforcement will be escalated. Citations may be issued to those who violate the restrictions.