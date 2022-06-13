Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks displays around San Antonio and the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – With July 4 falling on a Monday this year, it’s just an excuse for a three-day celebration.
Many of the area parks and suburbs have planned Fourth of July parades, races, food events, live music and of course, fireworks for this year’s holiday.
San Antonio’s event at Woodlawn Lake will also return this year, starting at 11 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Here’s a list of places to see fireworks, from San Antonio to the Hill Country. This list will be updated as more places, cities and suburbs announce events.
- Boerne: On Sunday, July 3, Boerne will celebrate with a patriotic concert in Main Plaza at 7 p.m. Fireworks will go off shortly after sundown on Monday, July 4 at Boerne City Park, located at 106 City Park Road.
- Fredericksburg: The “Texas 4th of July Parade” will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4, and the fireworks will last 9:30-9:50 p.m. at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, located at 432 Lady Bird Drive.
- Helotes: The City of Helotes will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 3 at the Helotes Festival Grounds, at 12210 Leslie Road. Starting at 4 p.m., gates will be open to the public and general admission and parking will be free. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.
- Kerrville: The “largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country” will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 in Louise Hays Park at 202 Thompson Drive. Robert Earl Keen’s “Fourth on the River” concert will take place before then.
- Leon Valley: The city’s events will start with the Pioneer Firecracker 5K run/walk at 6828 Poss Road on the morning of Monday, July 4, and continue with its 28th annual parade at 7 p.m. Then, at Raymond Rimkus Park, located at 6440 Evers Road, food truck vendors will be open from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Spazmatics will perform at 8 p.m. and a fireworks display will take place at 9:45 p.m.
- San Marcos: The city will have its annual SummerFest fireworks show on Monday, July 4. People can bring their blankets, chairs and snacks to the San Marcos Plaza Park or San Marcos City Park to see the display. It is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m.
- Schertz: The “4th of July Jubilee” starts with a 5K and parade on the morning of Monday, July 4. The parade is slated to start at 9:30 a.m., and a carnival is expected to run from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Thulemeyer Park Large Field. Groove Knight will be providing live music starting at 6:00 p.m. at Pickrell Park. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. at Pickrell/Thulemeyer Park. For more information and to buy tickets to watch the fireworks from the city pool, click here.
- SeaWorld San Antonio: The marine and amusement park will have three fireworks shows for Independence Day. Displays are scheduled for Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4. For tickets, click here.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The amusement park’s Coca-Cola July 4th Fest fireworks show will run nightly from Saturday, July 2 to Monday, July 4.
- Woodlawn Lake: The San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio will hold the H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The free event will include food trucks, vendors and carnival games. The night will culminate with a fireworks show.
