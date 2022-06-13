Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks displays around San Antonio and the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – With July 4 falling on a Monday this year, it’s just an excuse for a three-day celebration.

Many of the area parks and suburbs have planned Fourth of July parades, races, food events, live music and of course, fireworks for this year’s holiday.

San Antonio’s event at Woodlawn Lake will also return this year, starting at 11 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Here’s a list of places to see fireworks, from San Antonio to the Hill Country. This list will be updated as more places, cities and suburbs announce events.

