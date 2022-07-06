Hate messages targeting Jewish community, transgender individuals found in District 9, councilman says

District 9 Councilman John Courage said messages of hate targeting the Jewish community and transgender individuals were found in several neighborhoods in the last week.

Courage said similar acts have come from people out of town in the past. He said spreading hate and trying to incite violence should not be tolerated, no matter where the messages are coming from.

“People may have the right to Freedom of Speech in our Constitution, but that doesn’t mean that we need to accept those kinds of messages or allow those kinds of messages to interfere with the good nature and harmony that we really enjoy in our community here in District 9,” the councilman said.

Courage said some of the messages of hate also targeted transgender individuals.

Anyone with evidence or information about the hateful messages can report them by calling police or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

