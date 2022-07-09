93º

Police searching for suspect who shot man on South Side

Victim is in critical condition, police say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, South Side, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio Police.

Authorities were called to an apartment complex just after midnight in the 8200 block of S Flores Street where they found a man lying on the grass with a gunshot wound.

The victim wasn’t able to give police details but a witness said he heard two men arguing followed by several gunshots as he was pulling into the complex, police said.

The witness also told police he saw a vehicle drive southbound on S Flores Street. Police found several shell casings in the area.

SAPD’s helicopter was dispatched to the area to look for the suspect but the shooter has not been located.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition and the investigation is ongoing.

