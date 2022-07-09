Victim in critical condition after being run over in West Side parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A victim is in critical condition after being run over in a parking lot on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the victim was walking eastbound in a parking lot around 2 a.m. in the 7500 block of US Highway 90 W when the accident occurred.

The driver of a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling southbound in the parking lot when they ran over the victim, police said.

The victim suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to University Hospital.

According to police, the driver of the Chevrolet was determined to be intoxicated and at fault for the incident.