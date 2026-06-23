Bexar County, community groups partner to help gun owners secure their firearms

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A loaded, unlocked gun in the wrong hands can turn deadly in seconds. Local officials and community organizations are working to change that — one free gun lock at a time.

San Antonio Metro Health’s violence prevention administrator Erica Haller-Stevenson, along with the executive director for Big Mama’s Safe House, Rose Williams, said safety means storing guns in a secure location.

Other gun safety tips include:

Make sure the gun safety is on when it is not in use.

Clear the gun chamber to ensure it does not have a bullet in it.

Store the gun separately from the ammunition.

Store the gun in a safe or gun case.

Don’t share the key or combination code with just anyone.

Use a gun lock to prevent a magazine clip from being loaded or trigger lock to prevent the trigger from being pulled.

Talk to children of all ages about what they should and shouldn’t do if they find a gun in their home or at a relative’s or friend’s house.

Those who choose to use a gun lock or gun case can buy one at a retail store or online, but in San Antonio and Bexar County, gun locks and cases are regularly given away for free.

When these giveaway events are not happening, there are also numerous local community organizations where gun owners can go and pick one up for free.

Monica Ramos, public information officer for Bexar County, said for the last six years, the county has teamed up with community grassroots organizations to make gun locks and cases readily available through its county gun safety initiative Bexar Responsibly.

Ramos said just last week, 2,200 gun locks and cases were distributed to about a dozen organizations.

The devices are made available to community members and neighbors for free during giveaway events or by picking it up from participating organizations’ locations, like Big Mama’s Safe House.

Williams said having giveaways and locks physically available at community organizations or gun clubs located in neighborhoods means gun owners have easy access to the life-saving devices in their own communities from people they likely know, see or hear about.

She said hopefully the word can spread and more gun owners will seek out the free locks, making the community safer.

“So, in whatever spaces that they feel comfortable, they’re going to reach out. The difference is that we know them,” Williams said. “We’re out there in the community working, we’re a grassroot organization, they know us, they trust us. So it’s easier for us just to say, ‘Hey, here it is.’”

Ramos added that those seeking the free safety devices are not questioned about their firearms or if they even own a firearm.

“We want to make sure that the public feels comfortable and that residents are comfortable coming to us asking for a gun case or a gun lock. So there’s never questions asked or anything like that,” Ramos said.

She and Williams stressed providing free gun locks and cases is about responsible gun ownership, locking guns up and keeping them secure.

For a list of some of the community organizations that partner with Bexar County to offer free gun locks and cases, click “community partners” at the link here.

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