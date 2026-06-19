SAPD highlights importance of firearm storage to prevent accidental shootings

SAN ANTONIO – Safely storing a gun when it’s not being used is part of the responsibility that comes with owning a firearm.

The San Antonio Police Department offers training on operating a gun safely for the public and requires the training for officers.

SAPD Sgt. Joshua Bagley shared the most important parts of properly handling, cleaning and storing a firearm.

While operating, Bagley emphasized keeping your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot, but safety comes before that.

“The way that we normally handle the safe handling or stowing of a firearm is a gun safe,” Bagley said. “What I have is a simple gun lock. These can be purchased relatively cheap at just about any sporting goods store or gun store and it achieves essentially the same concept of gun safe, making it to where the firearm cannot be unintentionally loaded or intentionally loaded or used by an unauthorized person.”

SAPD public information officer Emily Garvin mentioned how important training is for everyone, even if people have used a firearm previously.

“You’re able to learn the actual fundamentals of manipulating a weapon and knowing how to shoot correctly,” Garvin said.

The fundamentals of operating and storing a weapon are important to prevent accidental shootings.

Between Jan. 1, 2026, and June 1, 2026, SAPD responded to 20 accidental shootings. In the same timeframe in 2025, SAPD responded to 61 accidental shootings.

While the number has decreased in the last year, the department’s goal is for no one to be impacted by an accidental shooting.

Therefore, taking lessons on how to shoot and clean a weapon are critical.

“You need to make sure to be cleaning your weapon properly because if you don’t, you’d hate for it to malfunction or anything of that manner,” Garvin said.

Bagley said it’s important to clean your gun often to avoid rust and other issues that come from a lack of cleaning.

“Any firearm that is poorly maintained, it can rust, it can change the internals and the mechanics of it, so we often see with older firearms that are mishandled or used, they can have firing mechanisms that aren’t as safe as a firearm that’s been properly maintained,” Bagley said.

San Antonio residents over the age of 18 can apply to be in the Citizen Police Academy to learn more about safe gun usage, cleaning, storage and more.

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