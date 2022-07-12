Demand for contraceptives increase among women after Roe v. Wade decision

More women are concerned over the access to birth control methods, including tubal ligation, after the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

SAN ANTONIO – Some women fear the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on abortion could threaten other reproductive treatments in the future. Doctors, too, are concerned.

In a statement published by The American College of Physicians, Dr. Ryan D. Mire said, “by eroding the constitutional right to privacy, the decision has the potential to restrict the ability of patients to access contraception or fertility treatments in some states, or to threaten other constitutional privacy protections.”

Since the ruling, physicians including Dr. Christina Gutierrez said more women have inquired about birth control options.

“At least my experience in my office is that we are putting in a lot more IUDs and contraceptive implants than I would say compared to this time period, a year or two ago,” said Gutierrez, an OBGYN physician at Acacia OB/GYN, part of St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital.

There are several types of birth control methods, including pills, condoms, intrauterine devices and implants as well as female and male sterilization.

Female sterilization refers to tubal ligation or “tubes tied,” a surgical procedure that permanently prevents pregnancy.

“Having your tubes tied actually is the most common form of contraception. It is not reversible,” Gutierrez said.

According to Gutierrez, women as young as 21 qualify for the procedure.

“The youngest is at 21, which is very young,” Gutierrez said. “It’s unusual for someone that young to come in asking for a tubal ligation for professionals.”

In the last few weeks, thousands of women have taken to social media to share their doctor’s hesitancy or refusal for tubal ligation. Many have cited their doctor instead pushed for other forms of contraceptives.

Ethically, a doctor can’t refuse the procedure without citing medical concerns however, they can encourage the patient to consider all contraceptive options.

“The greatest risk (of tubal ligation) is the risk of regret,” Gutierrez said. “Unfortunately, this procedure cannot be reversed, and women who seek pregnancy in the future have to go about it by other means. But in terms of other health risks, such as hormonal changes, etc., those don’t really seem to happen.”

Ultimately, if refused by a provider, a patient can request for it to be noted in their chart for another doctor to consider.

“We recommend that people have considered all their options, and if they feel that this procedure is what’s best for themselves and their families, then it’s very commonly done,” Gutierrez said.

