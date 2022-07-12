Light the Night is about taking steps to end cancer

SAN ANTONIO – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is dedicated to curing blood cancers. In fact, LLS has remained committed to the funding and research of life-saving cancer therapies for more than 70 years.

As they continue to innovate in the fight against cancer, LLS continues to impact the community by celebrating, remembering, and honoring those lives who are and who have been touched by this disease through their annual walk, Light the Night.

On Saturday, October 8, LLS will host Light the Night, an evening walk lit with lanterns that pays tribute to patients, survivors and those who have succumbed to cancer. KSAT is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s Light the Night event.

We invite you to join us and the KSAT Team at the HemisFair for all the evening festivities. Registration is free and open to everyone. Walkers are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission.

Ad

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.