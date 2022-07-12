United Way seeking school supply donations for area teachers

KSAT12's Tiffany Huertas reports live on a school supply drive being held by United Way.

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit is helping teachers restock their classrooms ahead of the upcoming school year.

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is hosting their annual school supply drive, so teachers and students start the school year ready for success.

“(It’s) a small token of appreciation from our community to our teachers, to thank them for what they are doing every day,” Brandyn Rodriguez, vice president of community engagement at United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County said.

Rodriguez said last year they distributed 4,100 bags to teachers in our community.

This year, they will be giving school supplies to teachers at Southwest ISD and Edgewood ISD.

Items needed include #2 pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, disinfecting wipes, dry erase markers, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, highlighters, notebook paper, pens, permanent markers, spiral notebooks, sticky notes, zipper storage bags.

“In 2019 there was a study by the economic policy institute that in Texas the average was $450 that teachers were spending on school supplies throughout the school year and I’m pretty sure that number is even higher,” Rodriguez said.