Man shot by woman during altercation on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital and another has been detained following a shooting on the city’s far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the 8620 block of Harvest Moon, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a man and a woman had gotten into an altercation when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in the buttocks.

Police said the woman drove the man to a fire station, where he was taken by EMS to University Hospital. He is listed in critical condition. Authorities say his condition worsened, due to a loss of blood.

The woman told officers she was being assaulted, and that’s why she shot him, police said. The woman has since been detained for questioning.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.