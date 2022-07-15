Indoor, kid-friendly places around San Antonio where you can get out of the summer heat

SAN ANTONIO – It’s absolutely roasting outside, which might leave you wondering what you can do during the dog days of summer.

Splash pads and swimming holes are always an option but some people might want to avoid being outside altogether.

If you’re looking to get out of the house but avoid the blistering heat, these are great options the whole family can enjoy:

Aquariums

San Antonio Aquarium is located at 6320 Bandera Road. The aquarium offers various animal interactions in addition to an arcade.

SEA LIFE San Antonio is an aquarium located at the Rivercenter downtown. There’s an ocean tunnel and opportunities to play at an indoor playground.

SEA LIFE San Antonio at the Shops at Rivercenter. (SEA LIFE San Antonio)

Event Centers

These locations offer a multitude of options for indoor play from arcade games to bowling to movies. Attractions vary by location.

Dave & Buster’s - There are two Dave & Buster’s locations in San Antonio. One is located at 440 Crossroads Boulevard and the other is located downtown at 849 E Commerce Street.

Chuck E. Cheese - There are multiple Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout San Antonio.

Chuck E. Cheese

Incredible Pizza Co. - This event center is located at 2015 SW Loop 410 near Marbach Road.

Main Event - San Antonio has two Main Event locations. One is located on the North Side at 1911 N Loop 1604 E and the other is on the West Side at 8514 TX-151.

Indoor Miniature Golf

Cosmic Mayhem Minigolf and Bar is an indoor black-light mini-golf center with a bar for the 21-and-up crowd. The golf center is located at 903 E Bitters, just off Highway 281.

Monster Mini Golf is an indoor black-light arcade and golf center. There’s also laser tag and a laser maze, as well as virtual reality games. Monster Mini Golf is located at 2267 NW Military Hwy, near Loop 410 and Lockhill Selma Road.

Indoor Skydiving

iFLY is a great option for indoor play and children can start flying starting at age 3. iFLY teaches STEM field trip programs and also has “All Abilities Nights” which helps people with special needs participate in flying. It’s located near the corner of I-10 and Loop 1604.

Museums

San Antonio has a number of award-winning museums, including many kid-friendly options. Here are some of the museums that are indoors and great for families:

A family discovers the venomous Eyelash Pit Viper, which is named for the fringe of scales that appear to be “eyelashes,” in the Power of Poison Exhibition at the Witte Museum. (Witte Museum)

Painting and Pottery

Pottery shops where you can pick out and paint your own pottery include:

Clay Casa - located at 502 Embassy Oaks near Highway 281 and Bitters.

Painted Plate - located at 11703 Huebner Road near I-10.

Baked SA Ceramics - located at 8425 Bandera Road, near the Bandera and Guilbeau Road intersection.

Painting With a Twist offers family paint sessions at different locations throughout San Antonio on various nights.

Ad

Racing

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is a higher price point for indoor fun but the event center is pay-as-you-go for attractions. The recommended minimum age for racers is 7 and the minimum height requirement is 48 inches tall. The track is located near the corner of I-10 and Loop 1604.

K1 Speed is an indoor karting facility that offers “arrive and drive” opportunities in addition to hosting corporate events. K1 is located at 6955 NW Loop 410, between Culebra and Ingram roads.

Trampoline Parks

There are tons of trampoline parks in San Antonio. Here are the locations of some of the most popular parks:

None of these ideas seem exciting? You can roller-skate in one of several rollercades around the city, hit up your local movie theater, go bowling or check for indoor playgrounds in your area.

Ad

Do you have any ideas or know about any events going on in the area. You can reach me at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist