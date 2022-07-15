Indoor, kid-friendly places around San Antonio where you can get out of the summer heat

SAN ANTONIO – It’s absolutely roasting outside, which might leave you wondering what you can do during the dog days of summer.
Splash pads and swimming holes are always an option but some people might want to avoid being outside altogether.
If you’re looking to get out of the house but avoid the blistering heat, these are great options the whole family can enjoy:
Aquariums
- San Antonio Aquarium is located at 6320 Bandera Road. The aquarium offers various animal interactions in addition to an arcade.
- SEA LIFE San Antonio is an aquarium located at the Rivercenter downtown. There’s an ocean tunnel and opportunities to play at an indoor playground.
Event Centers
These locations offer a multitude of options for indoor play from arcade games to bowling to movies. Attractions vary by location.
- Dave & Buster’s - There are two Dave & Buster’s locations in San Antonio. One is located at 440 Crossroads Boulevard and the other is located downtown at 849 E Commerce Street.
- Chuck E. Cheese - There are multiple Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout San Antonio.
- Incredible Pizza Co. - This event center is located at 2015 SW Loop 410 near Marbach Road.
- Main Event - San Antonio has two Main Event locations. One is located on the North Side at 1911 N Loop 1604 E and the other is on the West Side at 8514 TX-151.
Indoor Miniature Golf
- Cosmic Mayhem Minigolf and Bar is an indoor black-light mini-golf center with a bar for the 21-and-up crowd. The golf center is located at 903 E Bitters, just off Highway 281.
- Monster Mini Golf is an indoor black-light arcade and golf center. There’s also laser tag and a laser maze, as well as virtual reality games. Monster Mini Golf is located at 2267 NW Military Hwy, near Loop 410 and Lockhill Selma Road.
Indoor Skydiving
- iFLY is a great option for indoor play and children can start flying starting at age 3. iFLY teaches STEM field trip programs and also has “All Abilities Nights” which helps people with special needs participate in flying. It’s located near the corner of I-10 and Loop 1604.
Museums
San Antonio has a number of award-winning museums, including many kid-friendly options. Here are some of the museums that are indoors and great for families:
- Briscoe Western Art Museum - Located at 210 W Market Street in downtown San Antonio, this museum reflects the history and culture of the American West.
- Buckhorn Saloon and Museum - This old-west-themed gift store and museum is located at 318 E Houston Street. It’s great for burgers and souvenirs.
- The DoSeum - This is San Antonio’s premier museum for kids. It’s located at 2800 Broadway in downtown San Antonio.
- Guinness World Records Museum - Located at 329 Alamo Plaza this museum offers multiple attractions for family members of all ages.
- McNay Art Museum - From paintings to sculptures, the McNay is a great San Antonio staple for art enthusiasts. It’s located at 6000 N Braunfels Avenue.
- Ruby City - This is more for the older crowd. Ruby City is a contemporary art center located at 150 Camp Street.
- San Antonio Museum of Art - This museum has a large collection of art from various cultures around the world. The museum is located at 200 W Jones Avenue.
- UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures - Located at 801 E Cesar Chavez Boulevard, this museum is also a library.
- Witte Museum - Roar! Dinosaurs are always on display at the Witte Museum as well as specialized exhibits. The Power of Poison exhibition is also currently on display. The museum is located at 3801 Broadway Street.
Painting and Pottery
Pottery shops where you can pick out and paint your own pottery include:
- Clay Casa - located at 502 Embassy Oaks near Highway 281 and Bitters.
- Painted Plate - located at 11703 Huebner Road near I-10.
- Baked SA Ceramics - located at 8425 Bandera Road, near the Bandera and Guilbeau Road intersection.
Painting With a Twist offers family paint sessions at different locations throughout San Antonio on various nights.
Racing
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is a higher price point for indoor fun but the event center is pay-as-you-go for attractions. The recommended minimum age for racers is 7 and the minimum height requirement is 48 inches tall. The track is located near the corner of I-10 and Loop 1604.
K1 Speed is an indoor karting facility that offers “arrive and drive” opportunities in addition to hosting corporate events. K1 is located at 6955 NW Loop 410, between Culebra and Ingram roads.
Trampoline Parks
There are tons of trampoline parks in San Antonio. Here are the locations of some of the most popular parks:
- Altitude Trampoline Park - located at 11075 IH 10 West, near I-10 and Huebner Road.
- Flip’z Trampoline Park - located at 910 SE Military Drive near S Flores Street and SE Military Drive.
- Ground Control Park - located at 9870 Marbach Road, near the S Ellison Drive intersection.
- House of Air - located at 16628 San Pedro Avenue, near Highway 281 and Thousand Oaks Drive.
- Urban Air Adventure Park - There are multiple locations throughout the city.
None of these ideas seem exciting? You can roller-skate in one of several rollercades around the city, hit up your local movie theater, go bowling or check for indoor playgrounds in your area.
Do you have any ideas or know about any events going on in the area. You can reach me at mpatton@ksat.com.
-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist