Man indicted by Bexar County grand jury for multiple child sex crimes

A man was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury this week for multiple child sex crimes in July 2021.

Juan Carlos Diaz-De La Cruz is accused of trafficking a child to engage in sexual conduct, prostitution of a person under the age of 18 and sexual assault of a child.

According to the indictment, De La Cruz on July 6 “knowingly engaged in sexual conduct” with someone under the age of 18 who was trafficked by another person.

De La Cruz also allegedly offered and agreed to pay another person under the age of 18 for sex.

In addition to these charges, De La Cruz was also indicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

His case is being prosecuted by the Human Trafficking Division in the 399th District Court.

Trafficking a child to engage in sexual conduct is a second-degree felony. De La Cruz faces two to 20 years in prison and a hefty fine of up to $10,000.

Also on KSAT: