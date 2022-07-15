SAPD officer stabbed in neck; suspect charged with attempted capital murder

Christopher Joshua Perry , 23, is charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly stabbing an SAPD officer in the neck.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is recovering and a man is in custody after being accused of stabbing the officer in the neck.

Christopher Joshua Perry, 23, is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer — a first-degree felony.

Police said the injured officer, whose identity has not been released, is a five-year SAPD veteran.

The officer was dispatched to the 4000 block of Medical Drive at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to assist a woman who wanted to report that Perry had assaulted her.

She wanted an officer with her as she collected some of her property.

After the officer arrived, Perry and the woman started arguing, police said.

The officer tried to intervene and Perry pulled out a large lock-blade pocket knife and stabbed the officer in the side of the neck, according to SAPD.

The officer restrained the suspect while other officers arrived. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. SAPD said he was in good condition and stable.

Perry sustained minor injuries during the struggle but refused treatment by EMS, police said.

Perry was booked into the Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $300,000. Jail records show he is also facing a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

