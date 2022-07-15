San Antonio business owner’s social media post brings people together to help those in need

A San Antonio business owner was driving to work when he noticed there was an uptick of people in need at Travis Park.

After seeing people sitting under the blazing sun, he knew there was something he had to do.

“I drive past Travis Park everyday, but on this particular day, it was super hot,” Tyler Ybarra, owner of Cafe Azteca said.

Cafe Azteca is located across the street from Travis Park, along Jefferson Street.

“I took a picture and thought nothing of it and it just kept tugging in my heart, so I posted it and I was amazed by the response by the community,” Ybarra said.

Ybarra was flooded with messages from people wanting to help.

“We started getting phone calls, text messages, instagrams, DMs, and people kept dropping off waters, supplies. We are opening a shop in Utah and even people from Utah sent some donations over,” Ybarra said.

Last weekend Ybarra, alongside some area locals handed out waters, hygiene kits and clothes to people experiencing homelessness, as well as to some migrants that have arrived in San Antonio.

Ybarra said they will be at the park again on both Saturday and Sunday. Items can be dropped off at Cafe Azteca Friday at 106 Jefferson Street.

He said he believes it’s important to give back.

“There’s only so many times that people can walk by and not do anything. For me, having them across the street, having a business, I feel it’s my responsibility to help whoever is in the vicinity of the business. That’s what it means to me to be part of the community,” Ybarra said.

Other area nonprofits are also continuing to helping people experiencing homelessness as well as migrants.

Christian Assistance Ministry is presently asking for frozen water bottles to hand out with their sack lunches, along with monetary donations. They are also looking for volunteers.

Corazon San Antonio is also seeking volunteers to assist in their day center and resource hub. You can click here for more information.

And the San Antonio Food Bank and Catholic Charities of San Antonio, in partnership with the city and other nonprofits is also helping to serve migrants.

They are collecting items like nonperishable food, new clothing, hygiene items, water/ pedialyte, baby supplies including diapers, wipes and rash cream and bottles, shoe laces, flip flopes and travel size hygiene items.

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations: